Friday, August 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

JIT formed in maid torture case

JIT formed in maid torture case
Web Desk
9:13 PM | August 04, 2023
National

A five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is formed in the much-highlighted domestic worker torture case in which an Islamabad DIG Operations is appointed as the head of the JIT.

According to notification, the DIG Operations is appointed as JIT convener while four officers from ISI, IB and police including SSP CTD and SSP Investigations will be part of the JIT.

The JIT will probe the violence case at Police Lines Headquarters.

Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday demanded the government to take a notice of Rizwana torture case.

The PPP senator said it was an illegal use of force in the house of a judge and Child Protection Act should held responsible in this case. 

“The victim girl should immediately get justice,” she said.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1691122125.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023