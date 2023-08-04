Karachi mayor calls for achieving revenue targets set by KMC  

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the revenue targets set in the budget should be achieved in any case to further stabilise the institution financially and negligence officers will face action in this regard. He said this while talking to the 10-member delegation of All Sindh Officers Welfare Association KMC headed by Abdul Qayyum Khan, said a statement. The Mayor of Karachi said that all necessary measures will be taken for the welfare of KMC employees. On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Parliamentary Leader of the People’s Party in City Council Najmi Alam and General Secretary of People’s Party in Central District Dil Muhammad were also present. The delegation discussed with the mayor matters regarding the promotion of the officers and other KMC employees and the DPC. They said that the 35 percent raise in the salaries announced in the budget should be implemented. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the welfare of the employees and solving their problems are among the priorities. The officers work efficiently to achieve the revenue targets.