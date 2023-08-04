KE consumers to be burdened with additional Rs24.5b in ongoing FY

ISLAMABAD-The consumers of K-Electric will be burdened with an additional Rs24.5 billion during the ongoing fiscal year, as the federal government has filed a motion in NEPRA for levying a surcharge of Rs1.52 per unit. Instant motion was filed by the federal government with respect to Consumer End Tariff recommendations of KE to NEEPRA so as to consider surcharge of Rs1.52/unit to be recovered in 12 months, in terms of section 31, sub-section 8 of NEPRA Act, for recovery of Rs24.5 billion from consumers of the company. NEPRA will hold public hearing on the government motion on August 15.

NEPRA will consider to incorporate the requested surcharge in the Schedule of Tariff (SoT) determined for the quarter April to June 2022 or incorporate in the latest Schedule of Tariff being determined by NEPRA or it may be issued as a separate SoT.

NEPRA determined the Multi Year Tariff vide its decision dated July 05, 2018, for K-Electric Limited (KE) duly notified by the federal government on May 22, 2019 modified from time to time to maintain uniform tariff in the country. It is important to mention that during the period from July 2019 to September 2020, the consumer tariff of KE was not increased uniformly as compared to XWDISCOs due to pending decisions at various forums.

Due to this pendency, the impact of such adjustment was not passed on to the consumers of K-Electric resulting in an impact of Rs. 24.5 billion. Section 31, sub-section (8) of the Act provides that “Notwithstanding anything contained in this Act and in addition to the tariff, rates and charges notified under subsections (7) and this sub-section, each electric power supplier shall collect such surcharges from any or all categories of consumers, as the federal government may charge and notify in the official Gazette from time to time, in respect of each unit of electric power sold to any or all categories of consumers and deposit the amount so collected in such manner as may be prescribed.”

The amount of such surcharges shall be deemed as a cost incurred by the electric power supplier and included in the tariff, provided that such surcharges shall be levied for funding of any public sector project of public importance to the extent decided by the federal government; and fulfillment of any financial obligation of the federal government with respect to electric power services to the extent decided by the federal government.

In accordance with the National Electricity Policy, 202l, the government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned distribution companies (even after privatization) through incorporation of direct/indirect subsidies.

Accordingly, KE’s consumer tariff is also required to be modified so as to recover the revenue requirements of KE, determined by the Authority, consistent with the uniform national tariff of XWDISCOs. The same has been approved by the federal government and it was decided that the same be submitted to the authority for consideration in terms of the provisions of the Act. Once considered and approved, the same will also lead to notification by the federal government in the official gazette in pursuance of Section 31 of the Act.