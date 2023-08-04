Friday, August 04, 2023
KP CM forms committee to review census results

Agencies
August 04, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam on Thursday chaired a meeting to re­view the 2023 digital population cen­sus in the province.

The CM was briefed on the proce­dure adopted for census and other matters. It was said that for the first time in the history of the country, modern technology was used for cen­sus and the province was divided into more than 28,000 blocks.

The final census data will be pre­sented to the Council of Common Interests for approval, the CM was in­formed. The meeting decided to form a committee under the chairmanship of the Home Secretary to examine the results of the census.

The committee will submit its rec­ommendations to the provincial gov­ernment in this regard.

It was decided that the provincial government will take up the issue in the meeting of the Council of Com­mon Interests in case of concerns re­garding the final data of the census.

Speaking on the occasion the CM said that Census is of utmost im­portance in planning for the future, adding that the final census data will have a profound impact on the distri­bution of national resources.

He hoped that on the basis of the fi­nal results of this census there would be no injustice to the people of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa.

