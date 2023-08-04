Friday, August 04, 2023
Lawyers condemn 'derogatory attitude' of additional sessions judge

Web Desk
9:17 PM | August 04, 2023
The Islamabad Bar Association has strongly condemned the ‘arrogant behaviour’ of additional sessions judge Humayun Dilawar with the members of the Bar. 

The Islamabad Bar Association said the judge should apologise to the respected members of the bar by evening otherwise, the lawyers would not appear in the court of the additional sessions judge. 

The association further said the bar believed in the independence of the judiciary and would not accept “defamatory behaviour” towards lawyers by any judicial officer.

