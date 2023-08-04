LDA’s operation: Several illegal constructions demolished

LAHORE - On the directions of Commissioner La­hore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams con­ducted operations against ille­gal constructions and commer­cialization in different areas of the provincial capital including Jahanzeb Block, Neelam Block, Allama Iqbal Town, Multan Road, Bund Road and Sabzazar.

The operation was supervised by Director Town Planning II Asad Zaman Dogar. Illegal con­structions on plot No. 27 in Ja­hanzeb Block were demolished. Moreover, properties built in violation of laws were partially demolished at Plot No. 387 in Jahanzeb Block, Allama Iqbal Town. Plot No. 689 Neelam Block, Allama Iqbal Town was partially demolished. Proper­ties constructed by violation of rules at Yateem Khana and bund road were partially de­molished. Illegally established workshop at Main Boulevard Sabzazar was also partially de­molished. Plot No. 11 D Mar­ghazar Colony was partially de­molished, illegally constructed sheds were also demolished. Delight Marquee, Blessing Sha­di Hall, Aabro Market and Shah Farid Marriage Hall in Sabzazar were sealed.