Friday, August 04, 2023
LG workers plan protest for service structure on 7th

Our Staff Reporter
August 04, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  Employees of the Local Government Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have scheduled a demonstration on August 7 outside the Local Council Board offices in protest of the delay in the service structure.

All Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation The employees under the Non-Provincial Unified Group of Functionaries (PUGF) have been without a service structure. In a statement, the All Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation stated that they had been requesting a proper service structure since 2018. They said the service structure that had been created earlier fell short of the workers’ expectations.

The federation leaders asked the employees to be present on August 7 to document the protest against the government’s inability to keep its commitments.

Our Staff Reporter

