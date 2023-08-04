LHC grants bail to Shehryar Afridi

RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court Rawal­pindi bench on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Khan Afridi alleg­edly involved in the Military General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case. The LHC Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu while hearing the case dismissed the 14 days’ detention orders of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and ordered Af­ridi’s immediate release. The court also granted protective bail to Shehryar Khan Afridi in the wheat theft case at Ba­hawalpur police station.