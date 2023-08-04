Friday, August 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LRCA President condoles Ijaz Butt’s death

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 04, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad has condoled the death of former Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Ijaz Butt, who died here on Thursday. 
In a condolence message, the LRCA Chief expressed his heart felt sympathies with the bereaved family on the sad demise of Ijaz Butt. He said late Ijaz Butt, who was a former Test cricketer,rendered meritorious services for the cause of cricket and served the game with pride and distinction in many roles. “As a former Chairman PCB, Ijaz Butt paid special attention on the revival and development of club cricket which will always be remembered,” said Khawaja Nadeem.
He prayed to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear with loss with fortitude.

Zimbabwe election disinformation spreads on WhatsApp  

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1691044644.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023