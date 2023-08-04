Major reforms needed to achieve economic independence: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said now Pakistan was out of danger of financial default but the next government would have to undertake major reforms to achieve economic independence and lessen the burden on the common man. Speaking at a dinner hosted by him for leadership of allied parties, he said after the formation of the coalition government on April 11 last year, he faced unprecedented challenges including economic difficulties, cumbersome talks with International Monetary Fund, disastrous floods, hyperinflation and political chaos.