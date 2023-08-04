Major reforms needed to achieve economic independence: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if Thursday said now Pa­kistan was out of dan­ger of financial default but the next government would have to undertake major reforms to achieve economic independence and lessen the burden on the common man. Speak­ing at a dinner hosted by him for leadership of al­lied parties, he said after the formation of the coali­tion government on April 11 last year, he faced un­precedented challenges including economic diffi­culties, cumbersome talks with International Mon­etary Fund, disastrous floods, hyperinflation and political chaos.