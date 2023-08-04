Maryam calls for bringing powerful to justice in maid torture case

When accused himself is sitting on seat of justice, how can aggrieved person get justice?.

LAHORE - The PML-N Senior Vice-Pres­ident and party’s Chief Orga­nizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Lahore General Hospital on Thursday to inquire after the health of a young girl Rizwana who was brutally tortured by the wife of a judge in Islamabad during days of her employment.

The PML-N leader talked to the girl and sought details about how she had been tortured at her workplace. Hospital’s Medi­cal Superintendent Khalid bin Aslam briefed her about the health condition of Rizwana.

Later, talking to the media, Maryam Nawaz told reporters that Rizwana’s condition was worse than she had been hearing in the media. “Her skin has been badly burnt by acid and she has developed deep wounds inside her skin. Her bones are fractured after being beaten by a club. She was beaten up on legs and her teeth are broken. She has got in­juries on head as she was banged against wall”. She narrated her condition. Maryam said that when she asked her why did not she tell anybody about the tor­ture in six months, she replied that they would threaten her that she would be dropped from the third floor of the building if she opened her mouth.

She said many such cases don’t come to surface because of fear. Replying to a question, Maryam said there was no dearth of anti-child labor laws in the country but they were not implemented. “As Punjab’s Chief Minister, Mian Shehbaz Sharif enacted a law whereby no child below 18 years of age would be employed for work. Had this law been implemented, we would not have faced such a situation today”, she maintained.

She said the accused got bail because she was the wife of a judge. “When the accused him­self is sitting on a seat of justice, how can the aggrieved person get justice?”, she asked.

She went on to say: “No matter how powerful the accused is, the federal and provincial govern­ments and the judiciary should bring the accused to justice in any case”. Maryam said that a society which discriminated between the powerful and the weak, and the rich and the poor, should think of itself as to where it was head­ing to. She further stated: “These children are our future. It is the responsibility of the state to give them protection and education”.