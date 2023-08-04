Friday, August 04, 2023
Meeting approves budget for KP universities

Our Staff Reporter
August 04, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   Caretaker Minister for Higher Education, Law, and Justice, Irshad Qaisar, conducted a high-level meeting at Governor House Peshawar to review budget approvals for various universities. The meeting focused on the Financial Year 2023-24 budgets of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, Kohat University of Science and Technology, and Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, approving decisions from previous Senate meetings.

Attendees included the Principal Secretary to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mazhar Irshad, along with officials from Finance, Establishment, law, and relevant departments, and representatives from the universities.

Our Staff Reporter

