Modern tech used for census for better results: CM advisor

Peshawar - To review the Census 2023 in detail for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an important meeting was convened, chaired by the caretaker Chief Minister, Azam Khan, on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Himayatullah, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments, Provincial Census Commissioner, Director Bureau of Statistics Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, the participants were thoroughly briefed on the methodology and mechanisms employed in the Census 2023, along with other pertinent matters. Notably, the Census 2023 marked a significant milestone in Pakistan’s history as it utilized modern technology. The entire region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was divided into more than 28,000 blocks for the census, and the final statistics will be presented to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for approval.

To ensure accuracy and validity, a committee headed by the Home Secretary will be formed. This committee will carefully examine and validate the census results with ground realities. Any reservations regarding the final statistics will be addressed by the provincial government in the CCI meeting.

During the meeting, the caretaker Chief Minister, Azam Khan, emphasized the crucial role of the census in future planning and equitable distribution of national resources. He stressed the need for realistic and accurate data to avoid any injustice to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.