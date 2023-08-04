Mohsin calls for efficient justice system in police station operations

Lahore - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted thorough inspection of Mozang and Civil Lines police stations on Thursday. He was accompanied by Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir.

He was disheartened to find that both police stations were in a state of disarray, with poor cleanliness and dysfunctional front desks. The staff’s inability to provide satisfactory responses to the chief minister’s queries further highlighted the issues at hand. What made matters even more distressing were the grievances expressed by people at the police stations.

One particular incident involved a young motorcyclist, who shared a troubling experience with the caretaker CM. The boy narrated how he was unjustly detained by the police while on an errand to buy daily-use items. The police demanded bribe from him and he was only released after succumbing to their extortion demand.

Taking immediate action, the chief minister took the boy to the front desk to thoroughly investigate the matter. Testimonies from other staff members confirmed that Constable Naveed was involved in extorting money from him. Incensed by this revelation, CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered immediate arrest of the corrupt constable and ensured that the bribe money was returned to the hapless boy. Furthermore, the CM issued instructions for departmental action against the accused constable.

Expressing his deep displeasure at the deplorable state of the two police stations, he promptly directed the IG police to implement necessary improvements within three days.

He stressed that a fair and efficient justice system should form the foundation of police station operations. “To restore public confidence and uphold justice, I have entrusted the task of implementing necessary improvements to the IG police,” he said.

During his visit, the chief minister interacted with the visitors present at the police stations to inquire about their cases. He promptly ordered swift actions for those who deserved immediate relief. He also talked to the accused persons confined in the lockups about their cases.

The CM also checked the daily register and processing of applications, lodged at the front desk and expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of follow-up on some applications. The CM emphasised that his visits provided him with firsthand insights into the ground realities, which deeply concerned him.

Naqvi consoles young victim, injured mother, pledges assistance: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Thursday visited Mayo Hospital to meet Aiman, a victim of brutal violence, and her injured mother, Lubna Shaheen, from Vehari. Upon arriving at Mayo Hospital, Mohsin Naqvi personally inquired about their well-being and received updates on their health.