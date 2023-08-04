MoU signed to provide health cards to journalists

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) on Thursday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to provide health cards to journalists, media workers, artists, and technicians as­sociated with the film industry.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb graced the MoU ceremony as special guests. Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mobashir Hassan and SLIC Executive Director Shahid Iqbal signed the MoU for health insurance of journalists and media workers, while the agreement for the provision of health insurance to artists and technical experts was signed by Directorate of Electronic Media Publications Director General Samina Farzin and SLIC Divisional Head Muhammad Ashar.