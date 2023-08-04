Friday, August 04, 2023
MQM-P vows to stand by democracy

Web Desk
9:17 PM | August 04, 2023
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed on Friday his resolve to stand by democracy.

Addressing a press conference, Siddiqui said, "The assembly is going to complete its term on August 9." He believed that the country was facing a "crisis of intentions" rather than an economic crisis.

He asserted: "The MQM-P was stolen in the 2018 general elections. We would like to invite the entire county to support the MQM-P. We have made many sacrifices to uphold democracy".

Siddiqui clarified that his party was going to open election offices in different areas of Karachi.

He said: "The country cannot afford fake democracy and elections". 

