NA body seeks removal of judge in maid torture case

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights, while expressing grave concern over the alleged torture of teenage house-maid Rizwana by the wife of a civil judge, has urged the Ministry of Law and Justice to immediately initiate the process for removal from service of the said civil judge.
The committee meeting was held here Thursday at the Parliament House Islamabad under the chairpersonship of Dr. Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNA. The Committee was briefly apprised by the Chairperson of National Commission on the Rights of Children (NCRC) about the unfortunate incident involving an innocent girl Rizwana who was a maid in the house of the civil judge.
She further informed the Committee that FIR of the incident was very weak, however, on the basis of Medico Legal Report, some more sections were added in the FIR to further strengthen the case.
The DIG, ICT Police, also endorsed the statement of the chairperson NCRC. The Chairperson of the Committee while referring the Articles No. 3, 11, 23, 25-A, 35 and 37 (a) of the Constitution held that the unfortunate incident was a clear violation of the human rights, therefore, there was a need to give maximum punishment to the responsible persons. She urged the Ministry of Law and Justice to play its role as per Judicial Code of Conduct, take all possible measures for the punitive action against the civil judge and submit report to the Committee. The Committee, however, directed the DIG, ICT Police, to undertake an impartial inquiry ignoring all sorts of pressures, finalize the report and submit to the Committee at the earliest possible. Besides the Chairperson, MNAs Shahista Pervaiz, Zeb Jaffar, Shamsun Nisa, Naveed Aamir Jeeva, Kishwer Zehra and Aliya Kamran were also present in the meeting.