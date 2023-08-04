NA body seeks removal of judge in maid torture case

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights, while expressing grave concern over the alleged torture of teenage house-maid Rizwana by the wife of a civ­il judge, has urged the Ministry of Law and Justice to immediately ini­tiate the process for removal from service of the said civil judge.

The committee meeting was held here Thursday at the Parliament House Islamabad under the chair­personship of Dr. Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNA. The Committee was briefly apprised by the Chairper­son of National Commission on the Rights of Children (NCRC) about the unfortunate incident involving an innocent girl Rizwana who was a maid in the house of the civil judge.

She further informed the Com­mittee that FIR of the incident was very weak, however, on the basis of Medico Legal Report, some more sections were added in the FIR to further strengthen the case.

The DIG, ICT Police, also en­dorsed the statement of the chair­person NCRC. The Chairperson of the Committee while referring the Articles No. 3, 11, 23, 25-A, 35 and 37 (a) of the Constitution held that the unfortunate incident was a clear violation of the human rights, therefore, there was a need to give maximum punishment to the re­sponsible persons. She urged the Ministry of Law and Justice to play its role as per Judicial Code of Con­duct, take all possible measures for the punitive action against the civ­il judge and submit report to the Committee. The Committee, how­ever, directed the DIG, ICT Police, to undertake an impartial inquiry ignoring all sorts of pressures, fi­nalize the report and submit to the Committee at the earliest possible. Besides the Chairperson, MNAs Shahista Pervaiz, Zeb Jaffar, Sham­sun Nisa, Naveed Aamir Jeeva, Kishwer Zehra and Aliya Kamran were also present in the meeting.