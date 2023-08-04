NA goes on with hasty lawmaking

ISLAMABAD - Continuing hasty legislation ignoring parliamentary tradition, the National Assembly yesterday approved ‘National Anti-Money Laundering’ and ‘Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority Bill 2023’.
These bills are aimed to avoid the name of the country in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list again.
Sharing the importance of the bills, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said that this legislation after proper implementation will help avoid Pakistan to mark in the FATF’s grey list again.
Khar said the bill envisages the establishment of a National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority. She further said chairman of the authority will be appointed by the Prime Minister.
About the content of the bill, the authority will comprise Secretary Finance, Secretary Foreign Affairs, Secretary Interior, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Chairman NAB, DG FIA, DG Anti-Narcotics Force, Chairman FBR, DG Financial Monitoring Unit, National Coordinator of NACTA and chief secretaries of the provinces.
The treasury benches in the same fashion passed ‘The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2023’, ‘The Press, Newspapers’, ‘News Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2023’, ‘Pakistan Civil Aviation Bill, 2023’, ‘the National Logistics Corporation Bill, 2023’, ‘The Gun and Country Club Bill, 2023, Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Bill, 2023’ and others.
Earlier, three reports of various standing committees including Information and Broadcasting and Inter-Provincial Coordination were present in the House.
Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali on behalf of Chairperson Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Javaria Zafar Aheer presented the reports on the Bill to amend the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021 [The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2023] and on the Bill to amend Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration Ordinance, 2002] [The Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2023] in the house.
Likewise, Chairman Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination Nawab Sher presented the report on the Bill to provide for the establishment, administration and management of the affairs of the Gun and Country Club in Islamabad (The Gun and Country Club Bill, 2023).