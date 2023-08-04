NA goes on with hasty lawmaking

ISLAMABAD - Continuing hasty legislation ignor­ing parliamentary tradition, the National Assembly yesterday ap­proved ‘National Anti-Money Laun­dering’ and ‘Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority Bill 2023’.

These bills are aimed to avoid the name of the country in the Finan­cial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list again.

Sharing the importance of the bills, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said that this legislation after proper imple­mentation will help avoid Pakistan to mark in the FATF’s grey list again.

Khar said the bill envisages the establishment of a National An­ti-Money Laundering and Count­er Financing of Terrorism Authori­ty. She further said chairman of the authority will be appointed by the Prime Minister.

About the content of the bill, the authority will comprise Secretary Finance, Secretary Foreign Affairs, Secretary Interior, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman Secu­rities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Chairman NAB, DG FIA, DG Anti-Narcotics Force, Chairman FBR, DG Financial Monitoring Unit, National Coordinator of NACTA and chief secretaries of the provinces.

The treasury benches in the same fashion passed ‘The Protection of Journalists and Media Profession­als (Amendment) Bill, 2023’, ‘The Press, Newspapers’, ‘News Agencies and Books Registration (Amend­ment) Bill, 2023’, ‘Pakistan Civ­il Aviation Bill, 2023’, ‘the Nation­al Logistics Corporation Bill, 2023’, ‘The Gun and Country Club Bill, 2023, Pakistan Air Safety Investiga­tion Bill, 2023’ and others.

Earlier, three reports of various standing committees including In­formation and Broadcasting and In­ter-Provincial Coordination were present in the House.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali on behalf of Chairperson Standing Com­mittee on Information and Broad­casting Javaria Zafar Aheer present­ed the reports on the Bill to amend the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021 [The Protection of Journalists and Me­dia Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2023] and on the Bill to amend Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration Ordinance, 2002] [The Press, Newspapers, News Agen­cies and Books Registration (Amend­ment) Bill, 2023] in the house.

Likewise, Chairman Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Co­ordination Nawab Sher presented the report on the Bill to provide for the establishment, adminis­tration and management of the af­fairs of the Gun and Country Club in Islamabad (The Gun and Coun­try Club Bill, 2023).