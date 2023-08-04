Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

QUETTA - Naw­abzada Haroon Raisani, the nephew of former chief min­ister Balochitan Mohammad Aslam Raisani was laid to rest in his ancestral town Kanak on Thursday. Amid grief and sorrows, the funeral prayer of Nawabzada Haroon Raisani was offered in the Kanak area of Mastung district. Nawaza­dar Harron Raisani was killed on Sariab Road on Wednesday night. Former CM Balochistan Mohammad Aslam Raisani, for­mer senator Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani, Nawabzada Mir Raees Raisani and tribal no­tables were among the promi­nent who attended the funeral prayers.

NAWABZADA RAISANI’S MARTYRDOM NOT RIBAL CONFLIC

Spokesperson of Sarwan House on Thursday said that the martyrdom of Nawabzda Haroon Raisani is not some kind of tribal conflict. “Nawabzada Haroon Raisani was attacked by criminals while he was on official duty,” Spokesman said adding that outlaws consider themselves above the law. The news circulating on social me­dia about the Chief of Sarwan and former Chief Minister Balo­chistan Nawab Aslam Raisani is baseless, it further clarified.