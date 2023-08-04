Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

QUETTA - Nawabzada Haroon Raisani, the nephew of former chief minister Balochitan Mohammad Aslam Raisani was laid to rest in his ancestral town Kanak on Thursday. Amid grief and sorrows, the funeral prayer of Nawabzada Haroon Raisani was offered in the Kanak area of Mastung district. Nawazadar Harron Raisani was killed on Sariab Road on Wednesday night. Former CM Balochistan Mohammad Aslam Raisani, former senator Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani, Nawabzada Mir Raees Raisani and tribal notables were among the prominent who attended the funeral prayers.
NAWABZADA RAISANI’S MARTYRDOM NOT RIBAL CONFLIC
Spokesperson of Sarwan House on Thursday said that the martyrdom of Nawabzda Haroon Raisani is not some kind of tribal conflict. “Nawabzada Haroon Raisani was attacked by criminals while he was on official duty,” Spokesman said adding that outlaws consider themselves above the law. The news circulating on social media about the Chief of Sarwan and former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani is baseless, it further clarified.