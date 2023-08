QUETTA - Spokes­person of Sarwan House on Thursday said that the martyr­dom of Nawabzda Haroon Rai­sani is not any kind of tribal con­flict. “Nawabzada Haroon Raisani was attacked by criminals while he was on official duty,” Spokes­man said adding that outlaws consider themselves above the law. The news circulating on so­cial media about the Chief of Sar­wan and former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Aslam Rai­sani is baseless, it further clari­fied. Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest.