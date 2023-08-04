New police station in Hayatabad Industrial Estate welcomed

Peshawar - The industrialists have expressed their admiration for the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, for fulfilling his commitment to establish a police station at Industrial Estate Hayatabad, Peshawar. According to the industrialists, this was a long-standing demand of theirs.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the President of the Industrialists’ Association Peshawar (IAP) commended the decisive step taken by Inspector General Akhtar Hayat Khan in issuing a notification for the establishment of a police station in the Industrial Estate. The association had previously met with the Provincial Police Chief, who had promised prompt action on setting up the police station.

The IAP president praised IG Police for following through on his commitment, stating that it was highly commendable. He further explained that the matter of establishing a police station had been raised with the government, police department, and relevant authorities on several occasions over the past decade, but it was only after the current provincial police chief’s involvement that tangible progress was made.

During their meeting with the Provincial Police Chief, he emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of the business community, acknowledging its role as the backbone of the national economy.