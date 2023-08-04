No enmity with anyone, says Fazl

Peshawar - Maulana Fazlur Rahman, chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement, stated on Thursday that his party had no animosity with anyone and had always pursued a peaceful political struggle.

“I strongly condemn the suicide bombing at the JUIF workers, religious scholars, and students’ convention. The primary obligation of the government and state is to safeguard people and property. The responsibility of providing security to the people must be fulfilled,” he stated during a condolence reference held at the Jirga Hall in Khar’s Civil Colony to honour the dead of the Bajaur bombing. Ghulam Ali, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and others also spoke at the event.

The Maulana declared a compensation package of Rs0.5 million and Rs0.3 million for each dead and injured person in the recent Bajaur blast. Later, KP Governor Ghulam Ali also announced compensation of Rs2 million and Rs0.7 million for each martyr and injured person, respectively.

In condolence for the loss of innocent people, the Maulana stated that it was a plot to undermine Pakistan and impede regional prosperity and development. He inquired as to why Ulema linked with his party were being attacked on a regular basis in Bajaur and elsewhere in the country.

The Maulana warned that an injustice was being done to Pakhtuns in Sindh in order to incite ethnic strife, and that the adversary could not intimidate the nation with such despicable conduct. According to the JUIF chief, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and other countries had denounced the bombing on innocent people.

The Bajaur bombing killed over 63 people and wounded around 123 others, who are being treated at various hospitals. The terror attack was claimed by the Islamic State-Khorasan.

Meanwhile, sources said six suspected facilitators of the suicide bomber had also been arrested while the DNA sample of the bomber had been set to lab. They said the six suspects were being interrogated while an operation would be launched soon after receiving the DNA report from the lab.