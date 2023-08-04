Friday, August 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NW delegation calls on Punjab Governor

NW delegation calls on Punjab Governor
APP
August 04, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   A delegation from North Waziristan led by Member National Assembly (MNA) Nazir Khan met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed varied affairs including current political situation in the country during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that speedy work on CPEC projects, establishment of Special Economic Zones and inauguration of various development projects are a practical example of the government’s determination to stabilize the country economically.

The Governor Punjab said whenever Pakistan started to get stronger economically, anti state elements became active to derail the process of development. He strongly condemned the Bajaur blast, extended condolences to the bereaved families, and prayed for the elevation of ranks of those who lost their lives in the blast.

Zimbabwe election disinformation spreads on WhatsApp  

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1691044644.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023