Friday, August 04, 2023
Pak Ambassador-designate to Iran Tipu calls on president

Pak Ambassador-designate to Iran Tipu calls on president
Tahir Niaz
August 04, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Ambassador-designate to Iran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, met with President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday.

During the meeting, President Alvi emphasized the importance of the strong and brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Iran, which is deeply rooted in history, culture, and religion. He expressed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen and strengthen this bond, with a focus on enhancing trade, economy, culture, and people-to-people ties.

President Alvi also highlighted the regional context and urged efforts to raise awareness about the plight of the people living in the Indian Illegally-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to the Iranian people. He acknowledged Iran’s historical support for causes of justice and equity.

The Ambassador-designate, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, assured his determination to solidify Pakistan-Iran ties further. He expressed readiness to explore the full potential of their relationship in light of emerging geopolitical developments and elevate it to new heights.

Tahir Niaz

