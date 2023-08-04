Pakistan Football Team  

In a remarkable display of talent and skill, the Pakistan Street Child Football team secured a resounding victory in their first match of the World Youth Football Cup, also known as the ‘Norway Cup.’ The team outclassed the Norwegian club, Frigg Oslo FK, with a stunning scoreline of 11-1.

Abid Ali emerged as the star scorer for the Pakistan Street Child Football team, netting an impressive four goals. Not to be outdone, Saud Ahmed and Faisal Ahmad each contributed two goals, while Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Adeel, and Sahil Gull scored one goal each. On the other side, Scott McNol managed to score the lone goal for the Norwegian club, Frog Oslo.

The team’s upcoming matches in the tournament are set for Monday and August 1. The Pakistan squad boasts talented players in various positions, including forwards Tofail Shinwari, Faisal, Shamir Ali, and Saud; midfielders Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Ali, Ali Asif, and Ahmed Raza; defenders Muhammad Adeel, Abid Ali, Obaidullah, and Asad Nasir; and goalkeepers Abdullah and Sahil.

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan Street Child Football Team has an impressive track record, having been the runner-up in the Street Child Football World Cup held in Qatar. They have also secured the second position in the Norway Cup 2015 and the third position in the Norway Cup 2016. Their recent victory in the Norway Cup 2023 reflects their dedication and talent, making them a formidable force in international youth football competitions.

MUHAMMAD AMIN,

Kech.