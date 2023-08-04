Friday, August 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
August 04, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“Modernity is the transient, the fleeting, the contingent; it is one half of art, the other being 
the eternal and the immovable.”
–Charles Baudelaire

The Caral-Supe civilisation, also known as the Norte Chico civilisation, was one of the earliest complex societies in the Americas. Flourishing along the north-central coast of Peru from around 3000 to 1800 BCE, Caral-Supe represents an impressive architectural and cultural achievement. The civilisation consisted of several interconnected settlements, including the monumental city of Caral. Noteworthy features of Caral-Supe include impressive pyramids, plazas, and an advanced irrigation system. It is considered one of the cradles of civilisation in the Americas, as its existence challenges traditional notions that complex societal development emerged strictly from river valleys. Today, Caral-Supe holds immense historical and archaeological significance, shedding light on the ancient cultures of the Americas.a

Zimbabwe election disinformation spreads on WhatsApp  

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1691044644.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023