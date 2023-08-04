“Modernity is the transient, the fleeting, the contingent; it is one half of art, the other being

the eternal and the immovable.”

–Charles Baudelaire

The Caral-Supe civilisation, also known as the Norte Chico civilisation, was one of the earliest complex societies in the Americas. Flourishing along the north-central coast of Peru from around 3000 to 1800 BCE, Caral-Supe represents an impressive architectural and cultural achievement. The civilisation consisted of several interconnected settlements, including the monumental city of Caral. Noteworthy features of Caral-Supe include impressive pyramids, plazas, and an advanced irrigation system. It is considered one of the cradles of civilisation in the Americas, as its existence challenges traditional notions that complex societal development emerged strictly from river valleys. Today, Caral-Supe holds immense historical and archaeological significance, shedding light on the ancient cultures of the Americas.a