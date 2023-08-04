Friday, August 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PDMA warns of more rains, flooding

Our Staff Reporter
August 04, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning about the chances of more monsoon rains, already continuing in several districts of Punjab, until August 7. The current situation in­dicates potential flooding in Sialkot, Narowal and Rawalpindi drains. Fur­thermore, rivers in Punjab are expe­riencing low-level floods. Accord­ing to a spokesman for the PDMA, residents should remain vigilant as Mangala in Jhelum river is at risk of high-level flooding during August 4 to August 6. However, water flow is reported to be normal at Tarbela, Chashma and Kalabagh. The flow of water in Jhelum and Chenab riv­ers remains normal. At Sulemanki, the water inflow is measured at 72,627 cusecs, while the outflow is at 63,412 cusecs. Head Islam is wit­nessing an inflow of 64,597 cusecs and an outflow of 53,974 cusecs. Taunsa at Indus River is also ex­periencing a low-level flood with a rail of 270,850 cusecs of water passing through Taunsa barrage. In response to the potential flood risk, DG PDMA Imran Qureshi instructed the administration concerned to take necessary precautions. Citi­zens are advised to exercise caution against urban flooding and heavy monsoon rains.

Zimbabwe election disinformation spreads on WhatsApp  

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1691044644.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023