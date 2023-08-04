PDMA warns of more rains, flooding

LAHORE - The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning about the chances of more monsoon rains, already continuing in several districts of Punjab, until August 7. The current situation in­dicates potential flooding in Sialkot, Narowal and Rawalpindi drains. Fur­thermore, rivers in Punjab are expe­riencing low-level floods. Accord­ing to a spokesman for the PDMA, residents should remain vigilant as Mangala in Jhelum river is at risk of high-level flooding during August 4 to August 6. However, water flow is reported to be normal at Tarbela, Chashma and Kalabagh. The flow of water in Jhelum and Chenab riv­ers remains normal. At Sulemanki, the water inflow is measured at 72,627 cusecs, while the outflow is at 63,412 cusecs. Head Islam is wit­nessing an inflow of 64,597 cusecs and an outflow of 53,974 cusecs. Taunsa at Indus River is also ex­periencing a low-level flood with a rail of 270,850 cusecs of water passing through Taunsa barrage. In response to the potential flood risk, DG PDMA Imran Qureshi instructed the administration concerned to take necessary precautions. Citi­zens are advised to exercise caution against urban flooding and heavy monsoon rains.