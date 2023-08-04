PM honours junior squash champion Hamza khan with Rs10m cash prize

LAHORE-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif honoured world junior squash championHamza Khan during a meeting held at the PM House in Islamabad on Thursday.

In a ceremony celebrating his outstanding achievement, PM Shehbaz presented Hamza Khan with a cash prize of Rs 10 million. Expressing his gratitude, Hamza thanked the Prime Minister for the generous award and also expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support he received from the Pakistan Squash Federation.

During their meeting, PM Shehbaz took a moment to converse with Hamza’s parents, who hail from Peshawar, in Pushto. He praised the young athlete, saying, “Talented athletes like you [Hamza] are an asset for Pakistan. You have made us proud by winning a prestigious squash event for Pakistan after decades. I have always endeavored to ensure that athletes in Pakistan receive facilities in line with international standards,” he added.

Hamza Khan’s triumphant return to Pakistan on Tuesday was a moment of immense pride for the nation, as he clinched the title of the World Junior Squash Championship in Melbourne, Australia after 37 years. The recognition and support from the Prime Minister are expected to further boost Hamza’s morale and encourage other talented athletes across the nation to pursue their dreams with dedication and passion.