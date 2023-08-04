President desires stronger ties with UK, Korea, Malawi

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its relations with the United Kingdom (UK), the Republic of Korea, and Malawi in the fields of trade, economy, and culture.

During separate meetings with the High Commissioner- designates of the United Kingdom and Malawi, and the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan, today, the President emphasized the significance of Pakistan’s longstanding ties with the UK, which are rooted in historic connections and enduring people-to-people linkages.

The President underscored the need for further expanding and promoting economic and trade relations between the two countries for mutual benefit. The President also commended the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK to its socio- economic development. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural ties and people- to-people contacts, expressing the commitment of both governments to establishing a more robust and long-term relationship. He also underscored the need to prevent and discourage incidents of Islamophobia in the world.

Addressing Mr Park Ki Jun, the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea, the President appreciated Pakistan’s multidimensional relationship with Korea, encompassing political, economic, scientific, cultural, and people-to-people linkages. He highlighted the immense potential for increasing bilateral trade and further strengthening economic relations. The President extended an invitation to Korean investors, assuring them that Pakistan is open for business and investment in all sectors of its economy.

He also emphasized the country’s offerings of exotic mountaineering and religious Buddhist sites, welcoming Korean tourists to visit and explore these attractions.

When speaking with Mr Younos Abdul Karim, the High Commissioner-designate of Malawi to Pakistan, the President expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for the historical and brotherly ties between the two nations, marked by shared interests, values, and goals. He stressed the importance of expanding economic, political, and cultural relations between Pakistan and Malawi.

The President congratulated all the envoys on their appointments and expressed hope that they would play instrumental roles in further boosting bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.