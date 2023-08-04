Friday, August 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

President desires stronger ties with UK, Korea, Malawi

President desires stronger ties with UK, Korea, Malawi
MATEEN HAIDER
August 04, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its relations with the United Kingdom (UK), the Republic of Korea, and Malawi in the fields of trade, economy, and culture.

During separate meetings with the High Commissioner- designates of the United Kingdom and Malawi, and the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan, today, the President emphasized the significance of Pakistan’s longstanding ties with the UK, which are rooted in historic connections and enduring people-to-people linkages.

The President underscored the need for further expanding and promoting economic and trade relations between the two countries for mutual benefit. The President also commended the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK to its socio- economic development. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural ties and people- to-people contacts, expressing the commitment of both governments to establishing a more robust and long-term relationship. He also underscored the need to prevent and discourage incidents of Islamophobia in the world.

Zimbabwe election disinformation spreads on WhatsApp  

Addressing Mr Park Ki Jun, the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea, the President appreciated Pakistan’s multidimensional relationship with Korea, encompassing political, economic, scientific, cultural, and people-to-people linkages. He highlighted the immense potential for increasing bilateral trade and further strengthening economic relations. The President extended an invitation to Korean investors, assuring them that Pakistan is open for business and investment in all sectors of its economy.

He also emphasized the country’s offerings of exotic mountaineering and religious Buddhist sites, welcoming Korean tourists to visit and explore these attractions.

When speaking with Mr Younos Abdul Karim, the High Commissioner-designate of Malawi to Pakistan, the President expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for the historical and brotherly ties between the two nations, marked by shared interests, values, and goals. He stressed the importance of expanding economic, political, and cultural relations between Pakistan and Malawi.

Russia to launch first lunar station in nearly 50 years  

The President congratulated all the envoys on their appointments and expressed hope that they would play instrumental roles in further boosting bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1691044644.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023