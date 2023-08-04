PTI expels eight lawmakers from Sindh for party discipline

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday expelled another eight members of the Sindh Assembly over violating party discipline.

The PTI leaders whose membership was terminated included Bilal Ahmed, Kareem Bux Gabool, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Rabia Azfar, Imran Ali Shah, Sanjay Gangwani, Sachanand Lakhwani Sachal and Umar Omari.

The notice of termination states, “You are served with this notice of termination of your basic membership from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Your membership has been terminated effective immediately.”

The termination notice comes three days after party issued show-cause notices to its eight disgruntled provincial assembly members for supporting Mutahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Rana Ansar’s elevation to the opposition leader’s office in Sindh Assembly.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the opposition party said that it had issued notices to MPAs Syed Imran Ali Shah, Sanjay Gangwani, Sachanand Lakhwani Sachal and Rabia Azfar Nizami for voting for Sindh opposition leader.

A day earlier, PTI terminated the party memberships of 22 leaders including former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI leaders and lawmakers — including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan among others — have left the former ruling party following the May 9 vandalism.





