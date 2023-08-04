River Indus experiencing medium flood since July 26: FFC

ISLAMABAD - The Feder­al Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus has been experiencing medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur since July and 30th July 2023 respective­ly, however, flows have now re­ceded from 461,353 cusecs to 400,000 cusecs at Sukkur. Ac­cording to daily FFC report on Thursday, the maximum peak discharges were observed at Guddu on 30th July 2023 and at Sukkur on 31st July 2023. Fur­ther to above, Rivers Indus at Taunsa Barrage (upstream Gud­du), Ravi at Sidhnai and Sutlej at Suleimanki & Islam are also flowing in mild category flood (Low Flood) while rivers Jhe­lum & Chenab are discharging normal flows. Tarbela and Man­gla Reservoirs are at 1541.29 feet and 1231.90 feet respec­tively (i.e. 8.71 feet and 10.10 feet are below their respec­tive MCL of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet). Yesterday’s de­pression over West Bengal (In­dia) has moved Westwards and lies over North Chattisgarh (In­dia) which would not affect Pa­kistan significantly. The Trough of the Westerly Wave is persist­ing over Northeastern Afghan­istan with Seasonal Low lies over Northwestern Balochistan. At present, Light to moderate moist currents from the Arabi­an Sea are penetrating into up­per parts of Pakistan up to 3000 feet. For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted a Scattered Wind Thunderstorm/Rain of Light to Moderate Inten­sity with Isolated Heavy Falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawal­pindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha & Lahore Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) in­cluding the upper catchments of all major rivers of IRS.