Friday, August 04, 2023
SAFF U16 Championship 2023: U16 football camp underway in Abbottabad

Web Sports Desk
9:31 PM | August 04, 2023
Sports

The boys Under-16 football camp is in progress in Abbottabad under the supervision of Head Coach Sajjad Mehmood followed by Assistant Coach Hassan Baloch and Goal Keeping Coach Jaffer Khan. 

The camp that started on August 1, 2023, will last till Aug 31.

It is worth mentioning that participation of the Under-16 team in the SAFF U16 Championship 2023 is one of the achievements of the PFF NC led by Haroon Malik. Pakistan is all set to play its first match against the hosts Bhutan on Sep 1 while another clash will be contested against Maldives on Sep 3.

Web Sports Desk

