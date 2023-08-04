Senate body demands judicial commission to probe IUB drugs, video scandal

ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Thursday decided to approach Chief Justice (CJ) Lahore High Court (LHC) requesting him to constitute a commission to probe into the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) drugs and video Scandals issue.
The committee that met here with Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui in the chair decided to address the matter by writing a letter to the LHC CJ, urging the constitution of a judicial commission to conduct a thorough inquiry.
The IUB Vice-Chancellor briefed the Senate body regarding concerning issues of drug sales, scandals, exploitation, and dissemination of obscene material involving students and teachers on campus.
He informed the committee about ongoing investigations by the Punjab Higher Education Department and a special inquiry committee established by the CM Punjab.
Notably, three university officers were in police custody for their involvement in illegal contraband drug possession, the committee briefed. The matter of harassment and obscene videos was still under investigation. In light of the gravity of the issues, Senator Siddiqui remarked that this has the potential to not only disrupt education but also affect the lives of female students.
During the meeting, the committee reviewed “The Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” presented by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain. Senator Mian Raza Rabbani who attended the meeting on a special invitation provided valuable historical context and proposed amendments to the bill, which were appreciated by Minister Hussain. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also put forward amendments regarding the HEC’s autonomy and the Chairman’s term of office, advocating for a four-year tenure.