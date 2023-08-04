Friday, August 04, 2023
Senate body demands judicial commission to probe IUB drugs, video scandal

Three university officials are arrested by police in drugs case, Standing Committee told

Our Staff Reporter
August 04, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Senate Standing Committee on Fed­eral Education and Professional Training Thursday decided to ap­proach Chief Justice (CJ) Lahore High Court (LHC) requesting him to con­stitute a commission to probe into the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) drugs and video Scandals issue.

The committee that met here with Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui in the chair decided to address the matter by writing a letter to the LHC CJ, urging the constitution of a judicial commis­sion to conduct a thorough inquiry.

The IUB Vice-Chancellor briefed the Senate body regarding concern­ing issues of drug sales, scandals, ex­ploitation, and dissemination of ob­scene material involving students and teachers on campus. 

He informed the committee about ongoing investigations by the Pun­jab Higher Education Department and a special inquiry committee es­tablished by the CM Punjab. 

Notably, three university officers were in police custody for their in­volvement in illegal contraband drug possession, the committee briefed. The matter of harassment and obscene videos was still under investigation. In light of the gravi­ty of the issues, Senator Siddiqui re­marked that this has the potential to not only disrupt education but also affect the lives of female students. 

During the meeting, the commit­tee reviewed “The Higher Educa­tion Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” presented by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain. Senator Mian Raza Rabbani who attended the meeting on a special invitation pro­vided valuable historical context and proposed amendments to the bill, which were appreciated by Minister Hussain. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also put forward amendments re­garding the HEC’s autonomy and the Chairman’s term of office, advocating for a four-year tenure.

