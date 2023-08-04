Serena Hotels, Pakistan Squash Federation celebrate Hamza Khan’s historic win

ISLAMABAD-Despite all odds, our youth has always made us proud by showing their resilience and determination to succeed. Pakistan’s Hamza Khan won the World Junior Squash Championship in Melbourne on Sunday, a feat which was last accomplished by Jansher Khan in 1986. In an epic finale against his Egyptian opponent Mohamed Zakaria, Hamza scored 10-12, 14-12, 11-3, and 11-6 by bringing the title of World Champion back to Pakistan after 37 years, creating history and motivating thousands of young players across the country.

In a ceremony hosted by Serena Hotels under its sports diplomacy initiative partnering with the Pakistan Squash Federation, Senior Vice President, Air Vice Marshal, Mr. Kazim Hammad, was the chief guest on the auspicious occasion, and he presented Hamza Khan with the trophy along with his family making it even more special for the young athlete.

Hamza Khan has accomplished so much while facing a lot of difficulties in his career at an extremely young age and has made the whole nation proud, commented Group Captain Mr. Zafaryab Khan, the Honourary Secretary of Pakistan Squash Federation, congratulated Hamza, and his family for his momentous win.

The evening was graced by media colleagues, senior government officials, the corporate community, and other notable members of society. The evening was an ode to Hamza, his resilience, and his accomplishments against all odds.