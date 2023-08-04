Friday, August 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SHC Mirpurkhas bench to function from Monday  

STAFF REPORT
August 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS - The circuit bench of the Sind High Court (SHC) will start functioning from Monday next week in Mirpurkhas. Registrar SHC told on Thursday that the first roster had been released and Justice Umar Sial would be the first judge of the single bench of Mirpurkhas. Meanwhile, another roster has been released, according to which Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry will also start the double bench (SHC circuit bench) on August 21, for which all the preparations have been completed. According to the detail, the Chief Justice (CJ) of Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh approved this circuit bench on February 3, 2023, which seems to fulfil the long-standing dream of more than five million people of Tharparkar, Umarkot and Mirpurkhas to provide speedy justice.  The lawyers of Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Sanghar, and Tando Alhiyar alongwith the political, social and religious figures participated in this struggle.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1691044644.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023