Steering committee discusses legal migration opportunities to EU

ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Re­sources Development Sajid Turi and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Thursday co-chaired inaugural meeting of PM Steering Committee on Legal Migration Opportu­nities to European Union countries. 

The meeting was attended by SAPM Tariq Fatemi and representatives of NAVTTC, Overseas Employ­ment Corporation, Overseas Pakistanis Founda­tion, Pakistan Software Export Board, Higher Edu­cation Commission, Federal Investigation Agency, TEVTA (Punjab) and NUML.

The meeting reviewed progress and discussed opportunities as well as challenges. 

The steering committee stressed the need for better coordination on skills development and cer­tification, language proficiency and importance of regulations.

