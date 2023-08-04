Friday, August 04, 2023
Summer camps improve games, skills of young athletes: DG SBP

STAFF REPORT
August 04, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Sports Board Punjab’s expert coaches continued to impart training to hundreds of male and female athletes in seven games – table tennis, badminton, taekwondo, wushu, self-defence, gymnastics and karate in SBP summer camps at NPSC Gymnasium Hall on Thursday. Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, in a statement, said that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Summer Camps are underway in all divisions of the province in which thousands of male and female athletes are getting top class training in different games under the supervision of expert coaches and trainers. He said that the mega summer camp activity has brought visible improvement in the game of young athletes. “The top performers of the camps will be given advance training for further grooming. These camps are being organized with an aim to trace fresh sports talent at grassroots level from all divisions,” he added.

STAFF REPORT

Sports

