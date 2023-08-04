Supreme court released detailed judgment of May 14 elections case

The Supreme Court released a detailed judgment on the May 14 elections case.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar drafted the decision comprising 25 pages.

The judgment reads that it’s a responsibility rather authority of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct elections under article 218/3 of the constitution.

The election commission lawyer told the apex court that neither the commission has security nor funds, the judgment reads adding it’s the responsibility of the ECP to conduct elections for public, political parties and the electorates as well.

Elections are not only demand of the applicants but KPK, Punjab and the public as well.

The judgment further reads that the ECP cannot extend the elections date arbitrarily and the later did not give satisfactory answer to this question that whether the date could be extended or not.

Its responsibility of the ECP to conduct elections in free and fair manners.

The ECP is not master to conduct elections instead it’s a constitutional part or a department, the judgment reads.

The constitution distinct between duty and the power, the judgment reads adding that ECP could not be ignored one responsibility to fulfil another.