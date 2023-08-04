UAE govt honours Pakistani journalist

DUBAI - The UAE government gave a 10-year golden visa to Syed Mudassar Khushnood, a wellknown Pakistani journalist based in Dubai and the powerful voice of Pakistan abroad.

Mudassar named this success as the friendship between Pakistan and the UAE. He has been given the Golden Visa for his journalistic services.

Syed Mudassar Khushnood is the first journalist associated with a Pakistani news channel to be awarded the Golden Visa along with Dubai Immigration’s highest award to him.

Mudassar Khushnood has always raised voice for the Pakistani community in the UAE whenever needed. He covered many events including Covid-19, Expo 2020, sports arenas, showbiz activities, business ups and downs, airshows, latest from passenger planes in Dubai Airshow.

Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Dubai, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor gave this award at the office in Dubai.