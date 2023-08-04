What’s in a name?

The National Assembly is continuing its trend of bulldozing legislation before its tenure comes to a close. Among the many bills that have been passed without much deliberation is that of The Pak-China Gwadar University Lahore Bill, 2023. The fact that over 20 bills relating to the setting up of universities were passed last week without much input from the HEC is a different debate altogether. However, this particular university raises eyebrows both because of its name and the location where it is being built.

It is hard to understand why the university is being established in Lahore as opposed to Gwadar. In fact, last year in September, a parliamentary body raised this very objection during a meeting of the standing committee. The MNA’s rightly questioned that when the name of the university is Pak-China Gwadar University, then why it was planned to be set up in Lahore instead of Gwadar.

Even the HEC chairman shared similar reservations over the setting up of Pak-China Gwadar University in Lahore. However, there were no satisfactory answers back then, and there are none to be found today with the bill being passed by the National Assembly.

It does not really need to be pointed out that Gwadar is more in need of higher education institutions as compared to Lahore. For far too long, development, access, and provision of basic human rights has been an issue in Balochistan. Now that development investment is pouring in through CPEC and other initiatives, they should also reap the benefits of such educational initiatives.

At the very least, if not in Gwadar, it would have made more sense for it to be established in the capital city of Islamabad as opposed to Lahore. The naming of this university seems like an attempt at tokenism, and a bad one at that.