Witherspoon finalises divorce from Jim Toth

LONDON-Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have quietly finalised their divorce just four months after filing the paperwork to end their 12-year marriage. The former couple amicably worked out their agreement as the estranged couple signed a marital dissolution agreement according to TMZ. The Academy Award winner, 47, and the CAA talent agent, 53 who was recently spotted on a romantic holiday with a new woman also signed off on a parenting plan for their 10-year-old son Tennessee James. The Legally Blonde star officially filed for divorce from Toth back in April, a week after announcing the end of their marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split in court documents. This is Reese’s second divorce. She previously split from Ryan Phillippe, 48, in 2008 after a seven-year marriage and two kids: daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19. Witherspoon and Toth’s divorce documents were filed in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple lives with their son. The documents reveal the couple agreed to a prenuptial agreement in March 2011. Reese indicated the contract was valid, ‘providing “adequate and sufficient provisions” for their assets and debts,’ TMZ reported at the time of filing. Reese noted she will turn over their prenuptial agreement and a permanent parenting plan for Tennessee for approval from the judge. As the divorce was filed in Davidson County, Reese, and her estranged husband will now have to take mandatory parenting classes. They have 60 days to present a certificate of completion to the court. The divorce filing came a week after Reese and Jim announced their split on social media, just two days before their 12th wedding anniversary. It comes amid reports that Toth has reportedly moved on from the star and was seen in Costa Rica enjoying a ‘romantic’ getaway with a mystery woman as per People.