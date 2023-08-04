Women empowerment vital to national progress, says Governor

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that women empowerment is vi­tal to the development of so­cieties and national progress. Speaking during a seminar on Women Empowerment at the Governor’s House here on Thursday, he said, “As chancel­lor public sector universities, I have formed a consortium on women education and em­powerment which aims to give suggestions to the govern­ment and help in formulating policies to achieve the goals of women education and empow­erment.” He further said public awareness campaigns will also be conducted through the con­sortium established on women empowerment in universities. The Governor Punjab said the first women university - Fatima Jinnah Women’s University - was established during the pre­vious tenure of Pakistan Mus­lim League - Nawaz (PML-N) government, adding that about 80 percent of the women uni­versities were established dur­ing the tenures of PML-N. He said graduates from these uni­versities are working and con­tributing to the development of the country. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the media plays an important role in identifying the problems in the society, which is appreciable.