Young golfers excel in Punjab Golf Association Summer Camp Match

LAHORE-The Punjab Golf Association (PGA) recently concluded its Summer Camp Golf Activity for junior golfers at the PGA Golf Academy, Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club.

The eight-week training camp, which started in June 2023, witnessed exceptional performances from young talents eager to learn the intricacies of the sport. Under the expert guidance of M Matloob, a renowned golf professional, and his trained team members Zahid Sultan, Maj Zain ur Rehman, Usman Ali, Muhammed Saqib and Nadeem Aslam.

The coaching camp comprised 28 participants, including 14 boys with advanced golf skills, eight boys with intermediate skills, and six girls with a combination of good and intermediate skills. The culmination of the training came during the two-day PGA Juniors Golf Competition held at the Lahore Garrison Course. The young golfers displayed their dedication and mastery of the game, impressing coaches and spectators alike.

Shamir Majid of the American School of Academics stood out as the top performer in the U-19 age category. His flawless performance, marked by confident tee shots and composure, earned him the first gross position with a score of 74. Following closely were Ahmed Ibrahim from Lahore Grammar School and Muhammad Ibrahim from Beaconhouse School, securing the second and third gross positions, respectively.

In the U-14 age bracket, Zaid Umer from LGG emerged as the brightest talent, clinching the first gross position with an impressive score of 78. Mashkoor Hussain secured the runner-up position, and Wahaj Amjad took the third gross. Among the girls, Bushra Fatima from Lahore American School shone as the top performer, followed by Hadia Usma from LGG and Adeena Ataullah from Lahore American School in the second and third gross positions, respectively.

Notably, each participant received a certificate of participation and a rewarding sum of Rs 15,000, making the event more enchanting for the young golfers. PGA Vice President, Col Raja Asif Mehdi, and General Manager Kashif Bhatti awarded the prizes, expressing hope that these talented youngsters would represent the nation in golf on the international stage.

Looking forward, Raja Asif Mehdi announced PGA’s plans to collaborate with schools to promote golf and attract more young enthusiasts to the sport. The Summer Camp has indeed set the stage for a promising future of golf in Punjab.