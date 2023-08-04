YouTube Premium and YouTube Music arrive in Pakistan

LAHORE-YouTube announced the debut of YouTube Premium, a paid membership that amplifies viewing experience on YouTube with ad-free, offline and in the background play, and YouTube Music, a new music streaming app that offers immersive music experience, in Pakistan. YouTube Premium offers the ultimate viewing experience on YouTube. It includes viewing experience uninterrupted by ads, background plays for multi-tasking between apps or listening to lectures and other educational videos and downloads of your favourite shows and content creators for long flights or on commutes with limited access. YouTube Premium also includes YouTube Music Premium which offers ad-free music, background play and downloads on YouTube Music. YouTube Music is a reimagined, made-for-music app and web player with official songs, albums, playlists and artist radio plus YouTube’s tremendous catalog of remixes, live performances, covers and music videos. With YouTube Music, users can listen to the latest hits, find songs that you love, stay connected to the music world, and discover tons of new music to enjoy on their devices. While all this is available for free in the ad-supported version of YouTube Music, users can also choose to have an ad-free music experience by joining YouTube Music Premium. Farhan S Qureshi, Google’s Director for Pakistan, said, “With more than 2 billion logged-in viewers watch a music video each month on YouTube globally and over 2 million creators come to share their voices with the world, I’m so happy that YouTube Premium and YouTube Music are now available in Pakistan to provide Pakistanis viewers with new experience. In Pakistan, over 400 channels have over 1M subscribers, which is an increase of over 35%, year over year while over 6,000 channels have over 100K subscribers, an increase of over 30%, year over year. That’s an impressive number! This makes me even more excited for YouTube to be part of this fast growth ecosystem and to continue our partnership with the Pakistani creative industry and support more Pakistani artists to grow their audience with YouTube Premium and YouTube Music.” YouTube brings these ultimate entertainment services to viewers in Pakistan, who love to watch music video content. More local artists are sharing their works and creations on YouTube, such as music video premieres, YouTube exclusive content, and featured song lists, and are expanding their fanbase globally. YouTube Premium is available from 479.00 PKR and includes membership to YouTube Music Premium while offering an ad-free experience with background play and offline downloads for millions of YouTube videos. Viewers can also sign up for Premium Family Plan, available from 899.00 PKR, which allows them to share their Premium membership with up to 5 other members of their household. YouTube Music Premium is available from 299.00 PKR and offers ad-free music, background play and downloads on YouTube Music. Music Premium Family Plan is available from 479.00 PKR. Eligible students can sign up for Premium Student Plan which is available from 329.00 PKR and Music Premium Student Plan for 149.00 PKR on the web and Android.