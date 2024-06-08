6.8-magnitude earthquake hits off Philippines’ Mindanao

MANILA - A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the southern Philippines on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage. The shallow quake hit just before 6:30 am (2230 GMT) about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the village of Barcelona on the east of Mindanao island, USGS said. Many people were sleeping when the strong shaking jolted them from their beds. The local seismological agency said no damage was expected from the earthquake. In Lingig municipality, where Barcelona is located, local disaster officer Ian Onsing said he was woken by the tremor.

That sent residents along the east coast of the island fleeing buildings, evacuating a hospital and seeking higher ground. At least three people died.