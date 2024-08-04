The initiative to abolish the Sardari system in Balochistan is crucial for promoting social justice, equality, and empowerment among the people. By dismantling this outdated feudal structure, the Balochistan government can pave the way for a more inclusive society where every individual has the opportunity to thrive based on merit and hard work. Removing the Sardari system will not only ensure the fair distribution of resources and opportunities but also strengthen democracy and governance in the region. It is a significant step towards building a progressive and equitable society that prioritises the welfare of all its citizens.

JAMAL RAHIM,

Hoshab.