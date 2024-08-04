Sunday, August 04, 2024
Additional IGP inaugurates new cameras at Azizabad control room

Imran Mukhtar
August 04, 2024
KARACHI  -   Additional IGP Karachi, Javed Akhtar Odho, inaugurated new ANPR cameras at the command and control room established by Community Policing Karachi (CPK) at the Azizabad police station. The event was attended by DIGP West, SSP Central, CPK Executive Director Murad Soni, businessmen, other dignitaries, and police officers. Murad Soni and DIGP West provided a detailed briefing to the Karachi Police Chief about the project. The newly installed equipment includes one pan-tilt-zoom camera and six modern Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) high-resolution cameras. These cameras can recognize vehicle number plates and are linked to the anti-vehicle lifting cell.

Imran Mukhtar

