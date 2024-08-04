Agriculture minister visits Punjab University

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani visited Punjab University Center of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB). On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director CEMB Prof Dr Moazur Rahman, scientists, researchers and faculty members were present. In his address, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani emphasized the importance of research and innovation in advancing agricultural development, particularly in the field of cotton. He highlighted the critical role of scientific advancements in improving agricultural productivity, sustainability, and food security. He expressed a strong commitment to continued investment in cotton research and fostering collaborations to address the challenges faced by the sector. He said that the visit was a part of the government’s ongoing efforts to foster innovation in agriculture and address challenges. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Dr Moazur Rahman briefed him about the ongoing research projects. The visit also reinforced the government’s support for the significant contributions made by CEMB in driving agricultural research and development.