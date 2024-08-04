Aisam’s efforts garner int’l support for tennis development in Pakistan: Kh Suhail

LAHORE - Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has received widespread acclaim for his recent initiatives at international forums. PTF Senior Vice President Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar lauded Aisam’s efforts during a conversation with The Nation, highlighting the positive outcomes of the PTF president’s visits to London and other parts of Europe last month. One of the significant achievements was the visit by Andrey Kornilov, the Elite Supervisor of the ATP, the international governing body for professional tennis. Kh Suhail said this visit was facilitated by Aisam’s extensive personal connections cultivated over a professional career spanning more than 20 years. During his meetings with officials from the ITF and ATP, including their presidents, Aisampresented several proposals that received strong support and commitments. The ITF has consented to hold four ITF Futures events in Pakistan, providing a 50% grant to the PTF for these tournaments. Additionally, the ITF will subsidize the construction of covered courts at the National Tennis Centre in Islamabad. This development is a significant step forward for the country’s tennis infrastructure.