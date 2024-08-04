Sunday, August 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Aisam’s efforts garner int’l support for tennis development in Pakistan: Kh Suhail

Aisam’s efforts garner int’l support for tennis development in Pakistan: Kh Suhail
Staff Reporter
August 04, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has received widespread acclaim for his recent initiatives at international forums. PTF Senior Vice President Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar lauded Aisam’s efforts during a conversation with The Nation, highlighting the positive outcomes of the PTF president’s visits to London and other parts of Europe last month. One of the significant achievements was the visit by Andrey Kornilov, the Elite Supervisor of the ATP, the international governing body for professional tennis. Kh Suhail said this visit was facilitated by Aisam’s extensive personal connections cultivated over a professional career spanning more than 20 years. During his meetings with officials from the ITF and ATP, including their presidents, Aisampresented several proposals that received strong support and commitments. The ITF has consented to hold four ITF Futures events in Pakistan, providing a 50% grant to the PTF for these tournaments. Additionally, the ITF will subsidize the construction of covered courts at the National Tennis Centre in Islamabad. This development is a significant step forward for the country’s tennis infrastructure.

Zheng Qinwen makes history with Olympic singles gold

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1722656227.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024