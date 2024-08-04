Ali Wazir sent on six day physical remand by ATC Judge

ISLAMABAD - Pashteen Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader was sent to six days of physical custody of police by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Saturday at Federal Judicial Complex Islamabad. Ali Wazir, who was arrested on Friday night from PIMS hospital, was produced in the courtroom on Saturday afternoon. The investigation officer submitted the application for 30 days of physical remand of for the purpose of investigation, recovery of snatched official magazine, and arrest of co-accused persons along with weapons used by them at the occurrence. Prosecutor Raja Naveed read the FIR registered against the accused at P.S. Kohsar. He argued before the court that the companions of attacked the police van, and according to FIR, told his companions to kill the policemen. took SMG from the police, which police later took back, but the magazines were taken by his friends, who later ran away from the occurrence. Adv. Atta Ullah Kundi argued before the court that no such occurrence had ever taken place. The accused was arrested from PIMS hospital by some unknown persons in plain clothes and subsequently implicated in an instant occurrence.

also appeared on the rostrum and told the court that I was about to get my medicine on Friday night when I saw an accident of motorcyclists and called 1122. I went to P.S. Abpara to submit my application, where police officials told me that it was not needed and I must go to PIMS hospital, where I was later arrested and taken to P.S. Secretariat. “I can swear upon the Quran on this, but can they?” he asked the Judge. “My request is to not drag the country into such problems already the situation is quite bad,” further said, “Have mercy on the country don’t take the country into the abyss.” The court order stated that six days of physical custody of the accused be granted to police for further investigation and interrogation. The snatched official magazine is yet to be recovered, and the co-accused who attacked the police officials’ names and addresses are yet to be unearthed read the order.